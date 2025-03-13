2 women critical in Upper West Side high-rise apartment building fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two women were critically injured in a fire on the Upper West Side early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:13 a.m. in an apartment on the 14th floor of the high-rise on 73rd Street between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues.

Twenty units including 78 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

The fire was placed under control just after 4 a.m.

A 77-year-old woman and a woman in her 50s, possibly her home health aide, were critically injured.

They were both found in the bathroom, possibly sheltering from the flames.

They both sustained burns and smoke inhalation.

The older woman has been taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Cornell Burn Unit.

The younger woman was rushed to Mount Sinai West.

The cause of the fire may be electrical, but the FDNY is investigating.

