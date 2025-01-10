2 people hurt in 5-alarm Bronx apartment fire

ALLERTON, Bronx (WABC) -- A wind-whipped 5-alarm fire is burning through an apartment building in the Allerton section of the Bronx.

The fire broke out in the upper floors of the building on Wallace Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on Friday.

Flames, fueled by heavy winds, burned through the roof. Hours later, firefighters continued to try to bring the fire under control.

One resident said they smelled smoke and then firefighters told everyone they needed to evacuate.

"Everyone just grabbed what they could and we left the building," said Jenny, a resident. "I would have expected a lot more smoke inside the building for the way it looked outside of the building."

Two people were injured in the fire. Their conditions are not yet known.

