2 victims found duct taped, beaten in back of van, 6 arrested for kidnapping in Danbury

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police arrested six men in Connecticut after finding two victims bound with duct tape in the back of a van.

One of the victims had been attacked with a baseball bat.

Danbury Police were first alerted to the crime on Sunday at 5:40 p.m. They went to Clapboard Ridge Road near Dogwood Lane after the report of a disturbance.

Once they arrived, a witness said they saw three men get out of a van, attack another man, push him into a van, and flee the scene.

Officers managed to spot the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but they say the driver took off.

Police were able to stop the van abandoned a short distance away on Cowperthwaite Street.

The two victims in the van were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

After searching the area near the van, four of the suspects were found and taken into custody. The remaining two were found at a short-term rental home in Roxbury.

Three officers suffered minor injuries during the search and arrests.

Police arrested Angel Borrero, 23, Reynaldo Diaz, 22, Anthony Pena, 23, Josue Romero, 26, Ricardo Estrada, 21, and Michael Rivas, 18. All of the men are from Florida.

All six are facing several charges including first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, and reckless endangerment.

Danbury Police say that it appears that the victims were specifically targeted but the exact motive is not known at this time.

The kidnappings are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danbury Police Detectives at 203-797-4662 or the anonymous Tips Line 203-790-TIPS (8477).

