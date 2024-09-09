2-year-old girl killed after being struck by car in Monsey, Rockland County

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- A 2-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rockland County on Monday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. near 38 Calvert Dr. in Monsey.

Officials say 2-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle.

She was taken to Nyack Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

