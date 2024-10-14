200 arrested in protest demanding U.S. stop arming Israel in front of the New York Stock Exchange

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Nearly 200 protesters were arrested on Monday after they demanded the U.S. stop arming Israel and profiting from its genocide in Gaza,

The protest took place outside the New York Stock Exchange and drew upwards of 300 people from the "Jewish Voice for Peace" group.

Those who gathered were also protesting the one-year anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel.

All the protestors were arrested peacefully, police say.

Authorities say most of the arrests for trespassing, others for obstructing governmental administration for chaining themselves or refusing to stand.

