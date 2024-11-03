New York City surpasses 1 million early voters, NYC Board of Elections says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City has officially passed one million early voters, according to the NYC Board of Elections.

Sunday marks the final day of early voting in the Tri-State area, and tens of millions of voters nationwide have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

There is still some time left for those who want to vote early, as poll sites close at 5 p.m. on Sunday in New York City. In both New Jersey and Connecticut, poll sites close at 6 p.m.

More than 940,000 votes have been cast since early voting began in New York City, according to estimates by the NYC Board of Elections.

Last Saturday, more than 140,000 people cast their ballot early in New York City in a record-breaking day 1 voter turnout.

Registered voters can also choose to vote on Tuesday during Election Day instead.

ALSO WATCH: Bill Ritter and the Eyewitness News team with our Vote 2024 Election Guide.

For more information about what's on the ballot in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, please check our Voter Guide.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

