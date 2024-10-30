Traffic, mass transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon

Watch the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Channel 7 WABC-TV starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The best way to see the TCS New York City Marathon in person is by taking the subway.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the following service changes and updates for the weekend.
MTA Bridges and Tunnels, in coordination with the New York City Police Department, will close the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to all vehicular traffic between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, for the New York City-permitted TCS New York City Marathon. Motorists seeking to travel to Brooklyn or Staten Island via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge must use alternate routes.
In addition, on Saturday, Nov. 2, the upper level of the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11:00 p.m. to allow for roadway preparation. Over-dimensional vehicles and vehicles containing hazardous materials will not be permitted to cross the bridge in either direction once that closure takes place. The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits on Staten Island will close at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, and reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m.
Motorists can call the Verrazzano-Narrows Marathon Traffic Hotline at (718) 692-5656 to hear information about the closures.
MTA New York City Transit's subway and buses will enable customers to get to the event from all parts of the city. Marathon revelers can use the MTA app or mta.info for any last-minute subway or bus diversion details as the race progresses.
New York City Transit will stay in contact with the New York Road Runners Club, sharing information regarding any street closures and/or bus diversions that may arise. The Central Park Transverse Roads at 65th, 79th and 96th streets will be closed for most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue during the race. Numerous other bus diversions will take place along the marathon route across the city.
On race day, runners traveling to Staten Island by ferry during the early morning hours can take the 1 subway to South Ferry, the r to Whitehall St station, or the 4 to Bowling Green station, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. In Staten Island, shuttle buses will transport runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street on Staten Island.
Note that, due to planned work, northbound c trains will run express between Canal St and 125 St, and northbound 1 trains will run express between 96 St and 145 St.
To ensure customers are able to travel to and from the race smoothly and safely, platform controllers will be deployed at stations surrounding the finishing area and other high priority viewing points, such as Queensboro Plaza 7nw and Lexington Av/59 St 456nrw. In order to prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms at subway stations, some stairways may be designated as "entrance or exit only."
The MTA offers customers a variety of ways to receive real-time and planned service change information, as well as 24/7 customer support in their native language.
MTA app - Customers who use the comprehensive MTA smartphone app will see real-time travel information for all MTA services all in one place.
new.mta.info- The "Service Status" box at new.mta.info is always the definitive source for the latest status for each line.
Email/Text Alerts and Weekly Newsletter - Customers can sign up for email and SMS alerts tailored to their specific commutes and travel times. They can also sign up for MTA newsletters like The Weekender, a weekly newsletter that covers major weekend planned service changes. Sign up here.
X.com - X.com users can follow @MTA, @NYCTSubway, @NYCTBus, @LIRR, and @MetroNorth for service updates and customer service support.
WhatsApp - Riders can chat with NYC Transit via WhatsApp for 24/7 customer assistance. With the help of Google Translate, NYC Transit staff offer real-time customer support in up to 108 languages.
511 - For those who prefer to contact the MTA by telephone, information is available by dialing 511. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the MTA at 511.
The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Pulaski Bridge (southbound), Queensboro Bridge (eastbound), and Madison Avenue Bridge (westbound) will be closed for most of the day.
Streets along the route will be closed until early afternoon. They will gradually reopen as most runners progress to the finish line.
Staten Island
Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street
Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard
McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place
Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road
West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard
Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard
Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue
Brooklyn
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street
7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street
74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
4th Avenue between 94thStreet and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard
McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge
Queens
11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Manhattan
East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)
142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street
Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street
East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street
West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street
West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West
Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway
Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive
Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive
Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive
West 85th Street Approach to West Drive
West 81st Street Approach to West Drive
West 77th Street Approach to West Drive
West 67th Street Approach to West Drive
Bronx
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue
3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street
Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street
East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Family Reunion
Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street
West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway
Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle