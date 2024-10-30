Traffic, mass transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon

Watch the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Channel 7 WABC-TV starting with the pre-show at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The best way to see the TCS New York City Marathon in person is by taking the subway.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the following service changes and updates for the weekend.

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Closure

MTA Bridges and Tunnels, in coordination with the New York City Police Department, will close the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to all vehicular traffic between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, for the New York City-permitted TCS New York City Marathon. Motorists seeking to travel to Brooklyn or Staten Island via the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge must use alternate routes.

In addition, on Saturday, Nov. 2, the upper level of the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11:00 p.m. to allow for roadway preparation. Over-dimensional vehicles and vehicles containing hazardous materials will not be permitted to cross the bridge in either direction once that closure takes place. The Bay Street and Lily Pond Avenue exits on Staten Island will close at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, and reopen at approximately 4:00 p.m.

Motorists can call the Verrazzano-Narrows Marathon Traffic Hotline at (718) 692-5656 to hear information about the closures.

Seeing the Race with MTA New York City Transit

MTA New York City Transit's subway and buses will enable customers to get to the event from all parts of the city. Marathon revelers can use the MTA app or mta.info for any last-minute subway or bus diversion details as the race progresses.

New York City Transit will stay in contact with the New York Road Runners Club, sharing information regarding any street closures and/or bus diversions that may arise. The Central Park Transverse Roads at 65th, 79th and 96th streets will be closed for most of the day and buses will not be permitted to cross Fifth Avenue during the race. Numerous other bus diversions will take place along the marathon route across the city.

On race day, runners traveling to Staten Island by ferry during the early morning hours can take the 1 subway to South Ferry, the r to Whitehall St station, or the 4 to Bowling Green station, then walk to the Whitehall Ferry Terminal. In Staten Island, shuttle buses will transport runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street on Staten Island.

Note that, due to planned work, northbound c trains will run express between Canal St and 125 St, and northbound 1 trains will run express between 96 St and 145 St.

To ensure customers are able to travel to and from the race smoothly and safely, platform controllers will be deployed at stations surrounding the finishing area and other high priority viewing points, such as Queensboro Plaza 7nw and Lexington Av/59 St 456nrw. In order to prevent overcrowding on stairways and platforms at subway stations, some stairways may be designated as "entrance or exit only."

The MTA offers customers a variety of ways to receive real-time and planned service change information, as well as 24/7 customer support in their native language.

MTA app - Customers who use the comprehensive MTA smartphone app will see real-time travel information for all MTA services all in one place.

new.mta.info- The "Service Status" box at new.mta.info is always the definitive source for the latest status for each line.

Email/Text Alerts and Weekly Newsletter - Customers can sign up for email and SMS alerts tailored to their specific commutes and travel times. They can also sign up for MTA newsletters like The Weekender, a weekly newsletter that covers major weekend planned service changes. Sign up here.

X.com - X.com users can follow @MTA, @NYCTSubway, @NYCTBus, @LIRR, and @MetroNorth for service updates and customer service support.

WhatsApp - Riders can chat with NYC Transit via WhatsApp for 24/7 customer assistance. With the help of Google Translate, NYC Transit staff offer real-time customer support in up to 108 languages.

511 - For those who prefer to contact the MTA by telephone, information is available by dialing 511. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can use their preferred service provider for the free 711 relay to reach the MTA at 511.

Street and Bridge Closures

The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge, Pulaski Bridge (southbound), Queensboro Bridge (eastbound), and Madison Avenue Bridge (westbound) will be closed for most of the day.

Streets along the route will be closed until early afternoon. They will gradually reopen as most runners progress to the finish line.

Staten Island

Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Wall Street (aka Richmond County Ballpark Driveway) between Richmond Terrace and Bank Street

Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and Father Capodanno Boulevard

McClean Avenue/Battery Road between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

Hylan Boulevard between Bay Street and Olga Place

Steuben Street between Olga Place and West Fingerboard Road

West Fingerboard Road between Steuben Street and Hylan Boulevard

Sand Lane between Hylan Boulevard and Father Capodanno Boulevard

Father Capodanno Boulevard between Sand Lane and Lily Pond Avenue

Brooklyn

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (Northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street

Gatling Place/79th Street BQE Entrance Ramp between 83rd Street and 79th Street

7th Avenue (Southbound) between 79th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 94thStreet and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard

McGuinness Boulevard (Southbound) between Greenpoint Avenue and Pulaski Bridge

Queens

11th Street between Pulaski Bridge/Jackson Avenue and 48th Avenue

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Manhattan

East 59th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

East 60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

Madison Avenue Bridge (Westbound)

142nd Street between Lenox Avenue/Malcom X Boulevard and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 142nd Street and 124th Street

Madison Avenue (FDR Service Road) between East 135th Street and East 142nd Street

East 138th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

West 124th Street between 5th Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between West 124th Street and West 120th Street

West 120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle/8th Avenue/Central Park West

Columbus Circle between West 59th Street and Central Park Driveway

Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive

West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 85th Street Approach to West Drive

Terrace Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

West 85th Street Approach to West Drive

West 81st Street Approach to West Drive

West 77th Street Approach to West Drive

West 67th Street Approach to West Drive

Bronx

East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and 3rd Avenue

3rd Avenue between East 138th Street and East 139th Street

Morris Avenue between East 139th Street and East 140th Street

East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Family Reunion

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and West 76th Street

West 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 66th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

West 67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

West 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between West 74th Street and Broadway

Broadway between West 66th Street and Columbus Circle

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.