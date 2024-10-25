New York Road Runners to kick off 2024 TCS NYC Marathon with Rising NYRR Kids event

NEW YORK (WABC) -- To kick off race week for the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, the New York City Road Runners is showcasing the next generation of runners.

The organization on Friday announced it will hold its annual Rising NYRR Kids Kickoff for a second consecutive year. The program helps youth develop the ability, confidence, and desire to be physically active for life.

The free event will feature more than 1,000 kids ages 2-18 from across the five boroughs.

Rising New York Road Runners serves more than 195,000 students nationwide and nearly 100,000 in New York City.

Here are a list of the events taking place Oct. 27 in Central Park:

8:10 a.m. - Rising New York Road Runners Youth Wheelchair Training Program races

8:30 a.m. - Ages 12-18 Rising New York Road Runners races

8:45 a.m. - Ages 8-18 Rising New York Road Runners races

9:30 a.m. - Ages 2-11 Rising New York Road Runners dashes

The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon takes place Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners and will be televised in the New York area live on WABC-TV Channel 7 beginning with pre-race coverage at 7:00 a.m.

