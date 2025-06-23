3 firefighters injured, 1 critically after fire breaks out at multifamily home in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Three firefighters injured, one critically after a fire broke out in the Bronx.

Flames broke out at the multifamily home on Devoe Terrace between Webb Ave and W. 190th St. just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It quickly spread to two other multifamily homes and reached five alarms.

One firefighter is in critical condition, one is in serious condition, and another is in stable condition. An EMS member was also injured and is in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is on the scene to help displaced residents.

