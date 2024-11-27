3 MTA Heroes honored for overseeing subway stations, repairs work, projects

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week we are celebrating three MTA Heroes, Joseph Petecca, John Gaffney, and Robert Patterson.

All three work for New York City Transit subways in the Department of Facilities Station Maintenance.

Petecca is a Superintendent and has been with the MTA for eight years. He oversees stations' maintenance, working with his colleagues to ensure everything is functioning properly at stations.

Gaffney is a General Superintendent, who's been with the MTA for nearly 25 years. He manages a workforce of about 200+ employees making sure the 104 stations he oversees are in a state of good repair, projects are being performed and completed, and says he enjoys tackling challenges at work.

Patterson is a Maintenance Supervisor, who's been the MTA for nearly 25 years. He coordinates projects, handles the ordering of materials to keep stations in good repair, and he ensures deadlines are being met. Patterson says he enjoys the complexity of the system and all the projects he gets to work on.

It's their job to make sure everything is running smoothly and that repairs and projects are done in a timely manner.

The employees say they enjoy the everyday challenges their jobs bring.

Together, the men have worked for MTA for almost 60 years.

