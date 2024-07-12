3-year-old girl dead, another child injured after being struck by car in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A vehicle struck two young children who were crossing the street in Harlem, killing one and injuring the other Thursday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. at Lenox Avenue and West 135th Street.

Police a 37-year-old woman, 4-month-old girl, 2-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were crossing the street when a Nissan SUV traveling southbound on Lenox Avenue turned onto West 135th Street and struck the 2- and 3-year-old girls.

The 40-year-old man who was driving the vehicle got out of his car, picked up the 3-year-old girl and carried her to NYC Health & Hospitals/ Harlem, where she later died. The 2-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital.

The 37-year-old woman, 40-year-old driver and the 4-month-old were not injured.

It's unclear what the relationships are between the woman and the three children.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

