3-year-old killed, 2-year-old sister injured after being hit by SUV in Harlem; mother, baby not hurt

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mother and her three young children were crossing the street when two of the toddlers were struck in Harlem.

The tragedy happened at West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue, right in front of Harlem Hospital, around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

The 40-year-old driver sprung into action and attempted to run the 3-year-old girl by foot into the hospital, but it was to no avail, she could not be saved.

Her 2-year-old sister suffered minor injuries. The 37-year-old mother and a 4-month-old sibling were not hurt.

Investigators say the driver was in a Nissan SUV was on Lenox Avenue making a left turn onto West 135th Street, when the children were struck.

The driver stayed to answer questions from police.

An active investigation continues. So far, no arrests have been made.

