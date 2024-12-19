4 passengers injured after small plane crashes near Lakewood Airport in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four passengers were injured after a small plane crashed on Thursday afternoon in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Lakewood Police say they got a call just before 4 p.m. that a plane had gone down.

First responders found the small plane in the woods by Lakewood Township Municipal Airport, with four injured passengers.

Video from WABC-TV's sister station WPVI showed the damaged plane on the ground not far from the runway.

It's not clear yet the extent of the injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

