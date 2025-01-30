4 people stabbed inside Jersey City apartment, attacker at-large

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were stabbed inside a Jersey City apartment.

When Jersey City Police arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday, they found a broken window to a basement apartment and four victims inside, unconscious.

Police had taken at least one of the victims and rushed that person to a local hospital.

A sheet was hanging from the top of the window frame of the building as police investigated.

Authorities were inside the apartment at Hutton Street and Liberty Avenue, searching for evidence to help them determine what happened.

At least one victim's body was seen being removed from the scene.

It's unclear of the relationship between the victims or anyone else who may be involved including the suspect who is believed to be still at large.

Police are searching for a man who was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

