6 people injured in multi-car crash on Hutchinson River Parkway

ByPhil Taitt WABC logo
Monday, December 16, 2024 9:54AM
Phil Taitt has the latest in Westchester County.

RYE BROOK, Westchester County (WABC) -- A multi-car crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway injured six people early Monday morning.

Police say some of the victims suffered serious injuries and were being treated at Westchester Medical Center.

The vehicles crashed in the northbound lanes at Lincoln Avenue just before 1 a.m.

Preliminary investigations found that at least one car could have been traveling in the wrong direction.

Traffic in the northbound lanes remains closed.

