Earn passive income with apps ahead of holiday shopping season with 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's 12 weeks until Black Friday, can you believe it?

So, if you'd like some more cash in your pocket for holiday shopping, but don't really want to work for it, Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side have some tips for Free Money Friday.

There are apps that help you earn rewards for what you are already buying anyway.

If you're not getting paid with points or rewards every time you swipe, you are leaving money on the table.

Some of these ways require no effort, some a little bit of time, but they all give you a path to extra cash.

Fetch yourself some free money, by uploading receipts for purchases you make at the store.

Mobile app Fetch rewards and Receipt Hog snorts points into your piggy bank which pile up to cash rewards.

Online loudmoneymoves.com business advisor Pilar Newman reviewed both apps and explained how she earned points or coins and then cashed out the redemption value of $5, $15, $25 and $40 onto Amazon, Visa gift cards, and PayPal. It can take a while to accrue.

By sticking with Fetch for two years, she earned a total of $13,000 in Fetch app rewards.

Honeygain is the leading app that pays its users for sharing internet bandwidth.

Users earn passive income by sharing a bit of internet traffic.

Pogo is a reward app that allows users to monetize everyday actions like shopping.

"In my first two months, I earned $3.58, don't let that deter you," she said. "Pogo is a new mobile app that rewards you in PayPal cash for sharing data and taking surveys."

Cashback apps like Rakuten and ibotta make it super easy to earn cash back rewards in-store and online.

"You'll get rewarded for what you're spending on food shopping and eating out, thousands of retailers partner with the apps, and you'll get paid for referring friends," she said.

If you're riding a plastic wave, get paid for it, and use the best reward cards, including Amex's Blue Cash Preferred.

It gives you $250 cash back when you spend $3,000 in the first six months.

6% cash back on groceries, 6% cash back on streaming, and 3% cash back on transit.

Capital One Quicksilver offers a $200 cash bonus when you spend $500 in three months.

1.5% unlimited cash back on every purchase and 5% cash back on hotels, and rental cars booked with Capital One Travel.

Compare business credit cards.

Business owners should cash in on Ink business cash with the potential to earn $750 bonus cash bac plus 5% cash back on Lyft rides, office supplies, internet cable and phone. You can also get 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants.

The cons of this are sharing data is a scary thing.

You link your debit or credit card to the apps or in some cases allow the app to see what you are looking at on the internet.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.