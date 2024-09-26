Ways to save money on Thanksgiving holiday flights with 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With October approaching and the holidays quickly following, it's time to look into those Thanksgiving flights.

Trends from previous years show that right now is the best time to lock in lower airfare.

Thanksgiving is a little bit different this year it's actually at the very end of the month, Thursday, November 28.

But don't get complacent and think you have more time to book flights. We are in a sweet spot so take advantage of this advance window to save.

"It's likely just to go up and up and up from here on out," said Katie Nastro, going.com. "So if you are targeting Thanksgiving where a lot of people go away to visit family and friends, you're going to want to book by the end of September, skirting a little bit into the beginning of October to again, give yourself that last chance opportunity."

Flexibility is key. If you are looking for smooth travel, don't travel on peak dates like the Wednesday before or the Sunday after Thanksgiving. That will help avoid any hiccups.

"Don't just fixate on one airport. Some of the best deals we find are plug-and-play of driving to another airport. You know for me, based on Long Island, sometimes I'll look at Newark, even though it's farther out, I will look to see if there's a better deal from there," she said.

And if you're worried about being locked into a price that might drop, try to book a ticket above basic economy. You may spend a little more, but it will have some wiggle room.

"After the fact, you can price watch that flight and if it drops, you can call the airline and rebook to get that savings back as a form of credit to use in the future," she said.

You can use that credit the next time you need to get out of town. So enjoy Thanksgiving with your loved ones without breaking the bank.

These tickets are going to be expensive any way you look at it, but you might as well try to save where you can.

