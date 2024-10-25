How to get savings on Halloween costumes and events | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Halloween is just days away, so it's time to solidify those costumes and stock up on candy.

If you're a little behind on your spooky supplies, don't get scared!

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda shares some tips to get prepared for the Halloween season without breaking the bank.

Americans are on track to spend $11.6 billion, $105 per person, on Halloween!

"Everything is so expensive," a mom said.

But what's a family to do? Kids want their new costumes, candy, and pumpkins.

Buy candy in bulk and save.

New costumes are always expensive and the supply is slim.

For last-minute shoppers, you still have a few options.

Thrift stores are a great place to start and normally have a section of donated costumes.

It's so easy to DIY an outfit. Ditto's upscale resale in North Haledon gets a wide variety of Halloween gear and decor is already marked half off.

Online, Facebook Marketplace, and the website Swoondle Society are also great for cheaper secondhand swaps and trade costumes.

Make sure to use coupon codes if you are buying costumes online. Party City costumes were 20% off when using their spooktacular code.

You can ask their chat box for coupons and the AI bot wrote that we should sign up for texts for codes and promotions.

So, you can always get the discount and then reply "stop" if you don't want more texts.

Festive events for the family can be expensive so make sure to look for free events in your local area.

Pet the goats for free.

Cynthia O'Keefe at Wards Family Farm said, "We work with families, we know it's tough."

Use social media to save and put those selfies to work.

Montclair College students Jenna Sisto and Sam Harris know liking and tagging wherever they go pays off in freebies at times.

----------

