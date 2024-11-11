7 On Your Side's tips for donating safely this Veterans Day

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has safe donating tips to avoid scammers when supporting troops on Veterans Day.

7 On Your Side: safely supporting our troops 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has safe donating tips to avoid scammers when supporting troops on Veterans Day.

7 On Your Side: safely supporting our troops 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has safe donating tips to avoid scammers when supporting troops on Veterans Day.

7 On Your Side: safely supporting our troops 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has safe donating tips to avoid scammers when supporting troops on Veterans Day.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are inspired to give to charity this Veterans Day, 7 On Your Side wants to make sure you know how to have your donations end up in the right place.

It's a day to recognize and remember the men and women who are protecting our liberty and freedom.

Let's give and let's donate! Our military loves to get donated food, clothing, and of course money. 1.3 million active duty military members have boots on the ground so there's a lot of people to give to.

If you're looking to make a donation Charity Navigator is a great place to start.

They rate each charity and vet them to give you peace of mind that this is a legitimate organization.

You can find groups in your local community or anywhere in the country.

Here is what you want to keep in mind when donating: do your research and make sure they are well-rated if you are online.

You can also give locally and donate to sources that you know firsthand.

Make sure you use a credit card because you will have way more protection if something goes south.

Finally, never share banking credentials don't give usernames and passwords.

One group in Cliffside Park recently collected candy, 2.2 tons of leftover Halloween candy that will go to Fort Totten for delivery. Many local schools got involved to give 5,600 lbs this year.

For as many great charities out there, there are plenty of scammers. The veteran and military community is a very tight-knit group and they support each other deeply.

Scammers take advantage of their vulnerability and pretend to be a part of that group.

Beware of cold calls texts and emails, if you're receiving something out of the blue take a step back and make sure to vet it first.

Anyone pressuring you to act quickly is a big red flag.

Donations are on your time and nothing should be rushed.

Finally, making payments on Cash App, crypto, or Bitcoin is a red flag.

Make sure to give back on this important day, but make sure you know who you're giving to.

ALSO READ: Best bets for holiday shopping in November and on Black Friday

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a 'best bets' shopping list for November.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.