Fiery crash on I-80 kills 2 people in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured following a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The accident happened on I-80 east milepost 66.6 in Hackensack around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, a Toyota SUV set off a chain reaction after striking the curbed median, entering the express lanes, and hitting a tractor-trailer.

As a result, the tractor-trailer struck the center concrete median and entered the I-80 westbound express lanes, striking a box truck.

The box truck ended up in the I-80 westbound local lanes and ignited into flames, killing the driver and the passenger. Their identities are pending confirmation.

A GMC SUV then collided with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 63-year-old man from Temple, Texas, and the passenger, a 60-year-old man from Killeen, Texas, sustained serious injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

The driver and passenger of the GMC sustained minor injuries.

There were no other reported injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

NJ DOT says while I-80 westbound local lanes are reopened, express lanes remain closed in both directions for median and guardrail repair and will remain closed into the afternoon.

