Activities to help kids beat summer learning loss in the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer learning loss can be a problem for kids and parents.
There are several opportunities to keep kids' minds active and we've got a great list of activities.
Free library reading programs for all ages
List of museums and venues with free admission to NYC residents
Free activities through NYC Parks
Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation Book Club
Hours & Locations for summer student meals
Summer reading at New York Libraries
New Jersey Libraries Statewide Summer Reading Program
Jersey City Summer Learning Program 2024
N.J. DOE's Office Of Special Education Summer Learning Institute
Summer Learning Reading Opportunities for Students
Summer Learning Math Opportunities for Students
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.