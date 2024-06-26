Activities to help kids beat summer learning loss in the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Summer learning loss can be a problem for kids and parents.

There are several opportunities to keep kids' minds active and we've got a great list of activities.

Free Activities in New York City for students

Free library reading programs for all ages

List of museums and venues with free admission to NYC residents

Free activities through NYC Parks

Aaron Judge's All Rise Foundation Book Club

Free lunches for NYC students through the summer

Hours & Locations for summer student meals

New York State

Summer reading at New York Libraries

New Jersey

New Jersey Libraries Statewide Summer Reading Program

Jersey City Summer Learning Program 2024

N.J. DOE's Office Of Special Education Summer Learning Institute

Summer Of Learning Webinars

Connecticut

Summer Learning Reading Opportunities for Students

Summer Learning Math Opportunities for Students

Tri-State Area

Kids Bowl Free

