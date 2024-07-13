Federal judge dismisses retaliation claims against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A federal judge has dismissed a New York State Trooper's claim of retaliation against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the ruling, the judge says the supposed action Cuomo took against the trooper happened after her employment contract had already ended.

The trooper sued the former governor and his top aides in 2022 after saying Cuomo had inappropriate conversations and physical contact with her when she was part of his security detail.

The allegations were later detailed by Attorney General Letitia James, which ultimately led to Cuomo's resignation.

The trooper also said Cuomo's aides, Melissa DeRoza and Rich Azzopardi, helped cover up the incidents. Both aides were named in the filing but were dismissed from the case in 2023.

The judge ultimately ruled that the trooper did not adequately prove the aides discriminated or retaliated against her.

