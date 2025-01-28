Animal shelter in Oakland, NJ asks for public's help raising money to keep heat on

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) -- An Oakland, New Jersey animal shelter is asking for the public's help raising money to keep its heat on and keep the pets safe.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says the freezing temperatures have led to its heating system being on the fritz and going fast.

They need $15,000 to replace the heating unit to keep its doors open for the animals that rely on them.

"For a nonprofit like us, we rely on the public for donations and this is outside of our normal," said Megan Brinster, Executive Director at Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

Brinster said the animals are cold and so are their people, and right now, they are relying on space heaters and other stop gaps. However, the shelter is still taking care of animals that have nowhere else to go.

"We have a tripod, a cat who lost her leg," Brinster said. "Her name is Arizona. Best personality on the planet."

The shelter has 65 cats, 38 dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs that they care for and fix. They are also always ready to send one to a loving home, but they are also ready to install a new heater immediately.

"As soon as we raise the money, we're ready to go with a replacement," Brinster said.

RBARI.org is the nonprofit website -- a place that works overtime giving tender loving care.

