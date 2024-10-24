Apple-TV+ new series 'Before' intertwines love, healing with supernatural backdrop

Joelle Garguilo has more on the series.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Billy Crystal is notorious for bringing audiences laughs, but the legendary actor's newest show incites a different kind of emotion.

Crystal is the executive producer and star of the new Apple-TV+ show "Before", a series that blends supernatural elements with deeply personal stories of love and healing.

Playing a child psychiatrist, Crystal is haunted by the loss of his wife while drawn into a mysterious connection with a troubled patient.

"I always wanted to work with Billy and on this one it seemed the most appropriate because of our interests in the concepts brought forth in this story," said Judith Light.

Light stars as Crystal's late wife Lynn.

"Remember, this is also a love story," she added. "These people are soul connected. They are soulmates."

Rosie Perez, who plays a foster mom named Denise, acknowledged her role struck a big personal chord.

"Billy knew my past, and I was in the child welfare system," Perez said. "I was a ward of the court. When I started the role, it was a heavy lift for me because a lot of issues came up for me. But I used it into the performance."

Perez also noted the series is going to make people look inside themselves and question if some get past their past.

The first two episodes of "Before" premiere on Apple-TV+ on Oct. 25.

