Third Avenue Bridge stuck in 'open' position due to overheating machinery

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Third Avenue Bridge, which connects Manhattan and the Bronx, is stuck in the "open" position because of overheating machinery.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene Monday evening, where FDNY marine units were spraying the bridge with water in an attempt to cool down the equipment.

FDNY officials say the bridge became stuck halfway open on the Bronx side around 2:45 p.m.

All lanes of the swing bridge have been shut down in both directions between Manhattan and the Bronx as crews work on the bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

Operations remain ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

