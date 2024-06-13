East Village pizzeria is bringing back 99-cent slices to New York City

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dollar slice pizza is one of the many things that makes New York City, New York City, but over the past few years, inflation has forced pizzerias to charge a little more dough for their dough.

However, one pizzeria in the East Village is offering a glimmer of hope that the city staple could make a comeback.

There aren't many things you can still buy in New York for 99 cents, where the median rent for an apartment is $3,600 a month. The subway fare hasn't been a dollar in nearly 40 years, and even 99-cent pizza now costs $1.50. But not everywhere.

Nazim Uddin was determined not to give in. For years, he sold a regular slice on Avenue A in the East Village for 99 cents, but he says his costs kept on going up for cheese and olive oil, flour, rent and labor.

Desperate to keep pace with rising prices, Nazim raised his price to $1.50.

"Everything is changed, every price. Everything: merchandise, everything. Prices are going up so it cannot go anymore for 99 cents," said Uddin, owner of BD Star Pizza.

But it didn't last long. He found that by raising his price by 50%, he got 50% fewer customers. Neighbors like East Village resident Robert Gower.

"Everybody raised it. It was what was happening. He lost clients like me. I didn't come in as often," Gower said.

After four weeks, he lowered his price back to 99 cents.

"Now I'm doing the dollar pizza every day because it's good," customer Nana Akuffo said. "You know, when it was $1.50, maybe once in two weeks, once a week. Now a good deal."

Uddin says what he's losing in profit, he's making up for in gratitude. From the kids at the school across the street, to many of the neighbors who can't really afford $1.50 pizza.

