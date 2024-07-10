Beastie Boys New York City street signs sell out in minutes online

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're a fan of the Beastie Boys, then the New York City Department of Transportation had just what you were looking for.

The move was to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the album Paul's Boutique.

The signs, which were hand-made at the NYC DOT Sign Shop, sold out in a matter of minutes.

There were only 75 available, costing $75 each online at the CityStore.

All proceeds go to the New York City General Fund.

The real Beastie Boys Square street sign currently hangs at the corner of Ludlow and Rivington streets on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

The site was featured on the iconic cover of Paul's Boutique in 1989, the album was named for a fictional clothing store located at the intersection.

