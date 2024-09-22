FDNY, Con Edison crews working to repair ruptured gas main in Bedford Park section of the Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities are working to repair a gas main that ruptured in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Officials started responding around 9:40 a.m. after reports of gas odors and fumes on Bedford Park Boulevard between Decatur Avenue and Webster Avenue.

The FDNY, NYPD and Con Edison crews are all on the scene working to address the issue. More than 100 EMS personnel responded.

Residents with surrounding addresses are being evacuated because of the incident, the FDNY said.

According to Con Edison, the gas main is shut off and there are about 21 customers without service.

The NYPD is advising people to avoid the nearby area, as traffic delays are expected while crews work to make repairs.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

