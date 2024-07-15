Celebrate Prime Day with these great deals on beauty essentials

Skincare and makeup can often be pricey, so Prime Day (July 16-17) is the perfect time to snag a few of the best beauty essentials. We rounded up some of our favorite beauty sales that are going on for Prime Day. With some great makeup, creams and face masks to choose from, you'll be able to expand your makeup collection and take your summer skincare routine to the next level.

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals for 2024

Breakout patch

46% off Amazon Qustere Star Pimple Patches $6.99

$12.99 Shop Now

These Qustere pimple patches have ingredients that are meant to soothe your skin and help reduce the visibility of acne spots. These patches are great for pesky breakouts, and they're currently 46% off.

Skin refining cream

35% off Amazon BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner $55.25

$85 Shop Now

BeautyStat is offering 35% off on Prime Day for several products, including the TikTok viral Universal C Skin Refiner that Hailey Bieber swears by. Two of their other best-sellers will also be part of the beauty steals at 50% off. The Universal C Eye Perfector is an eye-brightening treatment that diminishes dark circles, fine lines and puffiness. The Universal Microbiome Barrier Balancing cleanser is a great daily face wash option. Use it twice a day and it'll leave your face feeling silky, smooth and refreshed.

Face cleanser

58% off Amazon FOREO LUNA Mini 3 Bundle $103.00

$246.90 Shop Now

Foreo LUNA is a viral brand right now for good reason, and right now you can get a bundle with some of their top products for over 50% off. This bundle includes the LUNA Mini 3, a dual-sided cleansing brush for all skin types. Its size makes it super portable and easy to bring when traveling. The bundle also includes two of Foreo LUNA's most popular skincare products, including their micro-foam cleanser and ultra-nourishing cleansing balm.

Retinol serum

20% off Amazon La Roche-Posay Pure Retinol Face Serum $35.99

$44.99 Shop Now

La Roche-Posay is one of the top trending beauty brands right now. Their retinol serum has Vitamin B3 and is super hydrating, so it's great for smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. Treat yourself to one of the most popular skincare brands out there for 20% off.

Face mask

11% off Amazon Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask $39.00

$44.00 Shop Now

The Gleamin Vitamin C clay mask helps to keep your skin fresh and smooth. This mask has a ton of powerful but gentle ingredients that provide deep pore cleansing, improvement of uneven skin tone, visible brightening and plenty of other benefits. The mask also comes with a brush, so application is quick and easy.

Mascara

31% off Amazon L'Oreal Paris Double Extend Tubing Mascara $9.61

$13.99 Shop Now

This L'Oreal dual-sided mascara is a great multi-use product. Use side one to prime your lashes and side two to lengthen. This is also a tubing mascara, meaning you'll get an enhanced lengthening effect, less flaking and it's easier to remove. You can save 32% on this great 2-in-1 product.

Makeup brushes

33% off Amazon Real Techniques 4 Piece Face Base Makeup Brush Set $13.20

$19.99 Shop Now

Closing out with a personal favorite. For Prime Day, you can get a full set of four face brushes for 34% off. The set includes a concealing, flat contour, ultra buff and setting brush. The custom-cut bristles will ensure your makeup looks dewy and airbrushed all summer long.

More beauty deals below:

Garnier Micellar Water for 25% off

L'Oreal Paris Magic Root Cover for up to 34% off

AHAVA Crystal Osmotic X6 Serum for 30% off

PMD Beauty Personal Microderm Classic for 16% off

COSRX Power Repairing Essence for 52% off

