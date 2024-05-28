Our picks for the best Father's Day gifts under $100

Father's Day is on June 16 and now's the time to get the perfect present. Depending on what your dad or the father figure in your life's interests are, it may be hard to find a gift they'll love. We compiled a list of the best Father's Day gifts to shop for, from tech to grooming to camping gear.

The best Father's Day gifts for tech fans

This portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and perfect for the house, beach or a party. With just one full charge, you can play music for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. It comes in six different colors and has a built-in microphone for phone calls.

These charging stands are perfect for the dad who works from home or travels to the office. It is compatible with the iPhone XS and up and the Galaxy S20 and S10. These stands come with two micro USB cables, a welcome guide and an 18-month warranty.

Take dad's entertainment to the next level with the Echo Show 8. This model has spatial audio and an 8-inch HD touchscreen. The Echo Show helps you stay looped in at home when you're not there with the built-in smart home hub. You can also make video calls with a 13MP camera. It can also be used as a digital photo frame to display your favorite pictures with Amazon Photos.

This mini Bluetooth speaker is so convenient and clips right onto keys or belt loops to keep you from losing it. This is perfect if you're going on a run and want to play music without worrying your earbuds will fall out. It'll last 10 hours with just one charge and is waterproof and dustproof so dad can bring it anywhere.

If your dad's into home improvement, this Smart Garage Control would be an amazing gift. With this system, they can open and close the garage from anywhere. They can even give access to family and friends when they're not home.

Shoes for dads

These eco-conscious kicks are on sale! These tree runners from Allbirds come in four colors on sale, ranging from sizes 8 through 14. This sneaker is ideal if your dad likes to take walks or needs a stylish shoe for everyday wear. It is lightweight, breathable and made with eucalyptus fiber to provide comfort.

These leather penny loafers are great for any special occasion. It is a classic style with an apron toe and a penny strap across the loafer. The loafers come in black and cognac, ranging from sizes 8 through 12. Reviewers say they love its comfort and style the most.

Grooming presents

Make self-care a priority for dad with this chamomile bergamot rosewood cleanser. It is an aromatherapy body wash that cleanses, moisturizes and promotes relaxation.

Swap out your old toothbrush with this electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare. Some benefits of using an electric toothbrush are improvements in gum health, plaque removal and prevention of cavities, according to the brand. Reviewers who bought this product say that their teeth have never felt cleaner.

This cologne from Giorgio Armani is ideal for both casual and formal occasions. The scent has citrus notes and is balanced with floral and herbal accords that will last all day.

If you want to be more thoughtful a personalized gift can go a long way. This personalized toiletry bag can be engraved with your dads name and favorite football team. It comes in seven different colors and four sizes.

Kitchen gifts

If your dad loves to cook or prefers to heat up meals, this Ninja air fryer is a perfect gift. The temperature ranges from 105 degrees to 400 degrees and holds up to 4 quarts. The air fryer comes with a cookbook to try out recipes and a crisper plate. People who have bought it love it because it's easy to clean and use.

When the sun comes out so does the grill! This thermostat from Alpha Grillers is perfect for grilling and cooking. It is waterproof and the temperature pops up in 2-3 seconds after placing it in your meat. If your dad's a beginner grill master it has the ideal temperatures for beef, chicken, fish and pork right on top.

Dad will love this custom-embroidered apron from Etsy. It has 12 different design options and is handmade from cotton. Dad can wear this "cheffing" up for the barbecue or in the kitchen.

The best outdoor gifts for dads

Lounge outdoors in your own comfort with this zero-gravity reclining lounge chair. It comes with a headrest, accessory tray, and canopy shade. The seat is balanced so it smoothly glides to an ergonomic zero-gravity position and has replaceable elastic cords on the sides that immediately adjust to your body. Its lightweight so its great for your backyard or a trip to the beach.

If your dad loves to fish, this kit is a nice accessory. The ZACX fish lip gripper pliers are multifunctional so it works as a hook remover as well. These pliers and grippers are made of stainless steel and aluminum ideal for both freshwater and harsh saltwater environments. The material makes it corrosion-resistant and light for an extended fishing trip.

If dad works outdoors in extreme weather or just needs to drink more water when he's on the go you should gift him this Yeti Rambler. This insulated tumbler comes in 38 different colors and is made of stainless steel. It has a lid to keep drinks from spilling and is insulated to keep drinks cool or hot.

These camping essentials for Rovertac are just what your dad needs for his next camping trip. The axe works as a 14-in-1 knife, axe, hammer, saw, plier, bottle can opener, wire cutter, fish scaler, Philips head screwdriver and more. It is made out of stainless steel to withstand the test of time and is a must-have for any DIYer or camper.

