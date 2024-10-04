Everything you need to know about New York City's annual Biketober celebration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A big push is underway to encourage safe bicycling in New York through the city's Biketober initiative.

The annual celebration, which takes place in October, will feature 15 events across the five boroughs this year.

The initiative is an important one in New York City, which averages 22 cycling deaths per year.

The series of programs is designed to encourage safe cycling and fun, sustainable, healthy activities.

"Biketober is a reminder that cycling is a sustainable, healthy, and fun way to get around-and it can also be the fastest," said New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The agency is organizing street closures for some areas for people to ride without having to worry about cars.

You can join in group rides or check out the city's new self-guided ride.

Among the many events include helmet fittings, riding lessons, repairs and bike light giveaways.

The city will also hand out safety equipment for delivery workers.

Below is a list of planned events for the Biketober celebration. You can also find more information on the city's website.

Planned Events

Bike the Block

10/05: Woodside Avenue, QN from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

10/12: Blake Avenue, BK from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

10/26: Audubon Avenue, MN from 11 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Group Rides at Bike the Block

10/05: Woodside Neighborhood with I Challenge Myself

10/12: East New York, Brownsville with DOHMH

10/26: Upper Manhattan with I Challenge Myself

Helmet Fittings

10/05: CM Marte (Seward Park - Canal Street and Essex Street) MN from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

10/06: 30th Anniversary Tour De Bronx (164th Street & Grand Concourse) BX from 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

10/20 CM Restler (Montague Open Street) BK from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

10/26 Helmet Fitting/Bike the Block Washington Heights, Audubon Avenue from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Bike Light Giveaways

10/01: 125 Street and Riverside Drive Greenway, MN from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/03: 1 Avenue at 35 Street, MN from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/08: Brooklyn Avenue and Park Place, BK (Brower Park corner) from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

10/11: Grand Army Plaza, BK from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/15: 31 Avenue and Crescent Street, QN from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/22: The Highbridge (University Avenue), BX from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/29: South Beach, SI from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Delivery Cyclist Events

10/07: Bedford Avenue & Fulton Street from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/18: 236 E 161st Street (Across from Bronx Courthouse) from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/25: 28th Street & 2nd Avenue from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

10/29: 125th Street and 1st Avenue from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Learn to Ride/Bike Bonanza

10/05: CM Marte (Seward Park - Canal Street and Essex Street) from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

10/20: CM Restler (Montague Open Street) BK from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

----------

