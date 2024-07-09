New Jersey Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1 billion remains unclaimed

TRENTON (WABC) -- New Jersey's second-largest lottery jackpot of the year has been claimed after last month's Powerball drawing. But a ticket worth a staggering $1.13 billion, which was drawn during the March Mega Millions, remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was sold on March 26 at Shoprite Liquors in Neptune. Several other New Jerseyans won smaller prizes but the winner of the grand prize has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers from that draw were 07, 11, 22, 29, and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the multiplier number was 02.

New Jersey Lottery recommends that the winner sign the ticket, make copies of it, contact professional legal and financial advisors, and call 1-800-222-0996 to file the claim.

If a Mega Millions jackpot prize is not claimed within the required time limit (which varies by state), each participating state will get back all the money that state contributed to the unclaimed jackpot. According to the Mega Millions website, each state uses its unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes.

You can watch Mega Millions drawings streamed on abc7ny.com/lottery every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the June Powerball jackpot swelled to $221 million before a winner was named.

The winning ticket was sold at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold in Camden County on June 10.

The winner of that drawing has not been named. New Jersey lottery rules allow winners to remain anonymous.

New Jersey lottery officials said when they came to claim the jackpot, the winners were still trying to wrap their head around it. They heard the jackpot discussed on the radio, and something told them to check their ticket. They got the surprise of a lifetime. Their Quick Pick ticket was a match.

They immediately called a close friend to share the news and the friend could not believe it.

That person was the only winner statewide and they opted for the cash lump sum, which paid out $104.7 million.

The winning numbers in that draw were 03, 10, 33, 58, 59 and the red Powerball was 09.

Powerball drawings are streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.