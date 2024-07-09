New Jersey Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1 billion remains unclaimed

TRENTON (WABC) -- New Jersey's second-largest lottery jackpot of the year has been claimed after last month's Powerball drawing. But a ticket worth a staggering $1.13 billion, which was drawn during the March Mega Millions, remains unclaimed.

The winning ticket was sold on March 26 at Shoprite Liquors in Neptune. Several other New Jerseyans won smaller prizes but the winner of the grand prize has yet to come forward.

The winning numbers from that draw were 07, 11, 22, 29, and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the multiplier number was 02.

Meanwhile, the June Powerball jackpot swelled to $221 million before a winner was named.

The winning ticket was sold at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold in Camden County on June 10.

The winner of that draw, however, has not been named. New Jersey lottery rules allow winners to remain anonymous.

That person was the only winner statewide and they opted for the cash lump sum, which paid out $104.7 million.

The winning numbers in that draw were 03, 10, 33, 58, 59 and the red Powerball was 09.

