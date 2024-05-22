Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester helps train lifeguards ahead of summer swimming season

NEW ROCHELLE, Westchester County (WABC) -- With the unofficial start to summer just around the corner, an organization in Westchester is helping train and certify lifeguards.

The Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester is helping to train and certify kids with a special training course.

Lifeguarding hasn't always gotten the proper amount of respect and Bob Rishel said it has resulted in low pay and contributed to lifeguard shortages.

"A lot of people are saying they're just hanging out and getting a tan, they're having lots of fun or whatever, but it's serious business," Rishel said.

Last year Gov. Kathy Hochul lowered the minimum age for camp lifeguards to 15 years old to help fill openings.

Over the years training has evolved. The emphasis is for lifeguards to be proactive rather than reactive.

"Anything could happen at any time, so the guards are trained to be ready for anything, not just to wait around and wait for something to happen, but to see something possibly that could be bad," Rishel said.

Candidates must first pass a swim test and training typically lasts for three days for American Red Cross certification.

They are critical life-saving skills given that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death in children 14 and under.

What to know about Westchester beaches

Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson and Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle will open on a pre-season basis starting on Memorial Day weekend and then every weekend until June 28.

After that, residents can look forward beach time every Wednesday-Sunday starting June 29 through Labor Day.

The county also has four public swimming pools that will open to residents starting on June 28.

Saxon Woods in White Plains, Sprain Ridge and Tibbetts in Yonkers and Willson's Woods in Mt. Vernon, will open daily through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with last entry at 6 p.m.; entry fees apply and parking fees apply at Tibbetts Brook Park. Proof of residency is required at all these pools.

"Westchester County Beaches are a beautiful local destination for residents to relax and enjoy the summer with family and friends," County Executive George Latimer said in a written statement. "I'm excited to welcome everyone back to the beaches and to the pools in June, to experience everything Westchester County Parks has to offer."

