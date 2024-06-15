Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 22-year-old woman near Port Authority Bus Terminal

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A woman is now behind bars and accused of stabbing another woman to death near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
22-year-old Samaria Lopez was arrested on Friday.
Police say she attacked Jordin Walston, 22, during a dispute Tuesday night, plunging a knife into her chest.
She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Waltson was with her boyfriend at the time of the attack, which was caught on video.
It remains unclear what the fight was about.
