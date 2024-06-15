Suspect arrested in stabbing death of 22-year-old woman near Port Authority Bus Terminal

A woman is behind bars for the alleged stabbing death of another woman in Midtown.

A woman is behind bars for the alleged stabbing death of another woman in Midtown.

A woman is behind bars for the alleged stabbing death of another woman in Midtown.

A woman is behind bars for the alleged stabbing death of another woman in Midtown.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- A woman is now behind bars and accused of stabbing another woman to death near the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

22-year-old Samaria Lopez was arrested on Friday.

Police say she attacked Jordin Walston, 22, during a dispute Tuesday night, plunging a knife into her chest.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Waltson was with her boyfriend at the time of the attack, which was caught on video.

It remains unclear what the fight was about.

READ MORE: New video of suspects linked to vandalism in NYC

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.