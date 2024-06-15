Man charged in Brooklyn robbery of 10-year-old

CROWN HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Police have arrested a man wanted for robbing two children in Brooklyn.

The incident happened in the Crown Heights section on June 7.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Demba Ba of Brooklyn.

Ba was seen on surveillance video walking up to a 10-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister and demanding money from them.

That's when the suspect snatched the money from the boy and fled down Utica Avenue.

The boy's father apparently saw Ba after the incident and was able to identify him based on his son's description.

He snapped a photo and sent it to police.

According to officers, Ba has an extensive arrest record and is currently on probation for robbery.

He was also arrested as recently as June 4 on similar charges.

Ba faces several charges, including petit larceny, harassment in the second degree and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

