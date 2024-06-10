  • Watch Now
10-year-old boy, younger sister robbed by man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Lucy Yang Image
ByLucy Yang WABC logo
Monday, June 10, 2024 11:55PM
Police searching for man who robbed children in Brooklyn
Lucy Yang has more on the investigation into the robbery in Crown Heights.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the mugger who stole eight dollars in cash from a 10-year-old boy walking with his younger sister in Brooklyn.

The robbery goes straight to the heart because of the tender ages of the victims. They are only 10 and 7 years old.

Video captured the crime that happened in broad daylight on Friday in Crown Heights.

The 10-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister are seen innocently walking down the 1400 block of Sterling Place around 11 a.m.

Eyewitness News blurred the children's faces because of their ages.

Police say a man approached the siblings from behind and snatched what few dollars the young boy had in hand: $8 to be exact, then took off.

The defenseless children were not physically harmed but the robbery surely left a scar.

Police are now searching for the man, who was seen holding onto a pair of shoes.

"It's so sad to hear that. It can't be nobody in normal mind to rob two little children," Jamie Vesprey said. "There's a lot of drugs in the area which lead to mental issues as well. One leads to the next. Never-ending issue."

----------

