10-year-old boy, younger sister robbed by man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the mugger who stole eight dollars in cash from a 10-year-old boy walking with his younger sister in Brooklyn.
The robbery goes straight to the heart because of the tender ages of the victims. They are only 10 and 7 years old.
Video captured the crime that happened in broad daylight on Friday in Crown Heights.
The 10-year-old boy and his 7-year-old sister are seen innocently walking down the 1400 block of Sterling Place around 11 a.m.
Eyewitness News blurred the children's faces because of their ages.
Police say a man approached the siblings from behind and snatched what few dollars the young boy had in hand: $8 to be exact, then took off.
The defenseless children were not physically harmed but the robbery surely left a scar.
Police are now searching for the man, who was seen holding onto a pair of shoes.
"It's so sad to hear that. It can't be nobody in normal mind to rob two little children," Jamie Vesprey said. "There's a lot of drugs in the area which lead to mental issues as well. One leads to the next. Never-ending issue."
