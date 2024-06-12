Protest shuts down parts of 65th Street on UES near the Palestinian mission to United Nations

UPPER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- A protest on the Upper East Side near the Palestinian Mission to the United Nations shut down a street on Wednesday morning.
It happened on 65th Street near Park Avenue around 7 a.m.
Police responded to the scene, where the street had been found littered with pamphlets and red paint.
The leaflets accused the Palestinian Authority of being too close to Israel and the United States and said "long live the intifada."
The protesters fled the area.
No injuries were reported and the police investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.