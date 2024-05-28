Bridgeport officials taking action after 5 shootings over Memorial Day weekend

Marcus Solis has the story in Connecticut on the shootings.

Marcus Solis has the story in Connecticut on the shootings.

Marcus Solis has the story in Connecticut on the shootings.

Marcus Solis has the story in Connecticut on the shootings.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and the mayor of Bridgeport are taking action after a violent Memorial Day weekend.

There were five shootings in just over 24 hours over the weekend and into Memorial Day.

"On what should have been an evening of celebration and community gathering, to honor our Veterans, instead we experienced a tragic outbreak of violence across our city," said Bridgeport Police Department Chief Roderick Porter said.

All of the targets were young people in their 20s and three of the shootings took place at the same housing complex, leading police to believe they are connected.

The three shootings that took place a the P.T. Barnum apartments happened Saturday night into Sunday morning. Police had trouble finding the victims because they all drove themselves to the hospital.

A 28-year-old woman who was shot in the face in a car also drove herself to a hospital.

The fifth victim was a 22-year-old who was hit near Read Elementary School also showed up on his own at the hospital.

Police said they are committed to finding those responsible for the violence and they will increase patrols.

Lamont pledged his support and community activists are trying to reassure the public that crime is down overall, but they are asking people to come forward as they work to find those responsible.

"If you think you're going to tote a gun and be able to shoot it freely, and especially where it has an impact in taking down victims, we are gonna focus on you and we are going to lock you up and send a message out to the people of Bridgeport," said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening and all of the victims are expected to recover.

No arrests have been made, but police believe they have strong leads in each of the shootings.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.