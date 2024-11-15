4-month-old boy in the Bronx died from acute cocaine intoxication, autopsy reveals

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The cause of death for a 4-month-old boy, who died in August, was revealed on Thursday.
An autopsy showed that the toddler, who was found unconscious and unresponsive on August 10 at a home on Eagle Avenue in the Bronx, died from acute cocaine intoxication.
At the time, his 34-year-old mother called 911, and the baby died at Lincoln Hospital.
The death has since been ruled a homicide.
No charges have been filed so far.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.