4-month-old boy in the Bronx died from acute cocaine intoxication, autopsy reveals

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The cause of death for a 4-month-old boy, who died in August, was revealed on Thursday.

An autopsy showed that the toddler, who was found unconscious and unresponsive on August 10 at a home on Eagle Avenue in the Bronx, died from acute cocaine intoxication.

At the time, his 34-year-old mother called 911, and the baby died at Lincoln Hospital.

The death has since been ruled a homicide.

No charges have been filed so far.

