Firefighters battling 4-alarm blaze at Kingsbridge apartment building

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx on Wednesday.

FDNY officials say the fire started just before 6 p.m. at 3030 Heath Ave. in the Kingsbridge section.

They say the fire, which reached four alarms around 6:40 p.m., was reported on the fourth floor of the four-story apartment building and extended to the cockloft area between the ceiling and the roof.

Nearly 40 units and 168 fire and EMS personnel have responded to the scene.

NYPD officers have also responded to assist with traffic and crowd control.

It's not clear if there are any injuries so far.

NYC Emergency Management says they are working with the Red Cross to set up a reception area for displaced residents.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

