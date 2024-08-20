6 cars, front porch set on fire in apparent arson spree in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Six cars went up in flames in an apparent arson spree on a Bronx street early Tuesday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. between Rosedale Avenue and East 174th Street in the Soundview section.
Police say an unidentified man with a gas can set the cars on fire as well as the front porch of a residence.
A 2-month-old boy was treated for smoke inhalation at Jacobi Hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.