6 cars, front porch set on fire in apparent arson spree in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- Six cars went up in flames in an apparent arson spree on a Bronx street early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. between Rosedale Avenue and East 174th Street in the Soundview section.

Police say an unidentified man with a gas can set the cars on fire as well as the front porch of a residence.

A 2-month-old boy was treated for smoke inhalation at Jacobi Hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

