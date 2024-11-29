7-year-old safe after Bronx carjacking suspect speeds off with child in back seat

CO-OP CITY, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a carjacking in the Bronx, where a thief sped away in a car with a 7-year-old child in the back seat.

Police say it happened around 12:20 p.m. at 1540 MacDonough Pl. in the Country Club section.

A 34-year-old woman told police that she was with her husband when an unidentified man entered the vehicle and fled with their child in the back seat.

Video shows the suspect ditching the vehicle near Co-op City.

The vehicle and child were recovered at Tillotson Avenue and Wright Avenue.

Police say the child was unharmed and taken to Jacobi Hospital for further evaluation.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

