'It's a problem' - Riverdale businesses struggling with damaging effects of having no gas for months

RIVERDALE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Several businesses in the Bronx have grown frustrated and are struggling after having been left without gas for several months.

The businesses, located on Mosholu Avenue in Riverdale, have not had gas since September.

"No gas or hot water since August," said C-Town manager Matt Patel. "It's cold all the time, and we're losing the customers as well."

According to Con Edison, back on Sep. 25 six businesses on the street -- including a bar and restaurants -- had their gas shut off due to multiple gas leaks.

Con Ed reps say it can't restore the gas service until the property owner brings in a plumber to make necessary repairs to broken pipes.

"In here it's always cold, whenever i come to pick up a few items," added shopper Teresita Torres. "It's cold outside and it's cold inside. It's a problem, it's a problem."

At one deli on the street, signs for hot food offer empty promises and its making their bottom line suffer.

"There's no gas," said N Delicatessen employee Ebrahim Alrawhani. "I lose a lot customers. They come in and ask for hot food, I don't have it."

Other businesses on Mosholu Avenue -- who don't rely on gas -- told Eyewitness News the smell from the leaking gas has become a worry for months. They acknowledged relief when Con Ed turned off the gas, but hope it's not turned back on until it's entirely safe to do so.

Multiple calls to the property owner were not returned.

