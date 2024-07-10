Surveillance video from inside Bronx McDonald's shows moment 2 boys were shot: Exclusive

Josh Einiger has more on the exclusive surveillance video capturing the shooting inside a McDonald's in the Bronx.

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows the moment two kids were shot on Saturday night while having dinner at a McDonald's in the Bronx.

The surveillance footage shows the 12-year-old and 13-year-old sitting at a table to eat when a man in a mask walks up to them, pulls out a gun and opens fire before fleeing the scene.

The two boys fall to the ground, stand up and then limp their way to safety.

According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was shot four times twice in the lower leg, once in the back and once in the buttocks and a 13-year-old boy was shot twice the lower leg.

First responders transported the victims to Jacobi Medical Center, and they are both are expected to survive.

The suspect fired six .9 mm shell casings, according to police sources.

Police say the suspect fled on foot with eight other men to Olinville Avenue.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue medical mask and a black hoodie with a pink logo on it.

Based on the shell casings that were recovered at the scene, police said the gun was used in a prior shooting at the Gun Hill Houses in the Bronx.

Violence prevention groups gathered at the McDonald's on Tuesday outraged with the recent violent crime in the Allerton neighborhood.

Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark joined the rally and asked the public for help identifying and finding the shooter.

"It just pains me. To have to stand here and talk about this again," Clark said.

Police said the two middle schoolers had exchanged words with older girls, who happen to have gang affiliations, earlier that evening.

One of the girls is believed to have called the shooter, who then showed up to the McDonald's shortly after.

"There's too many young people that think the way to resolve issues is to pick up a gun. Like it's senseless and it's scary and it causes me pain. I don't sleep. I do not sleep at night because I worry about things like this all of the time," Clark said.

A neighbor who lives around the corner from where the shooting took place said she feels like she's gambling with her life whenever she leaves the house.

"That's not a safe way to live. You know I be scared all the time that I'm outdoors. You never know what will happen," L'tifah Colclugh said.

The boys did not suffer life-threatening injuries and are expected to fully recover.

The suspect is still at large.

The dining area inside the McDonald's is closed off to diners as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

