NYPD searching for suspect after 2 children targeted in shooting inside McDonald's in the Bronx

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is continuing its search for the suspect who shot two kids inside a McDonald's in the Bronx late Saturday night.

Police say the suspect said a few words to the victims before gunfire erupted just before 10 p.m. at 2516 White Plains Rd. in Allerton.

According to the NYPD, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh and back and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the left leg.

First responders transported the victims to Jacobi Medical Center, and they are both are expected to survive.

Police say the suspect fled on foot on Mace Avenue towards Bronx Park East.

The suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black medical mask and a black hoodie with a pink logo on it.

It is still unclear how many shots were fired and how many people were inside of the McDonald's during the time of the shooting.

