  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 children shot inside McDonald's in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, July 7, 2024 3:23AM
Two children shot inside Bronx McDonald's
Sonia Rincon has the latest developments from Allerton.

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two children were shot inside a McDonald's in the Bronx, police say.

It happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on 2516 White Plains Rd. in Allerton.

A 12-year-old was shot in the left thigh and back and a 13-year-old was shot in the left leg. They were both taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

ALSO READ | Man suspected of driving drunk in deadly nail salon crash arraigned as community mourns victims

Lucy Yang was at the vigil, where hundreds came to mourn the victims.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW