2 children shot inside McDonald's in the Bronx

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two children were shot inside a McDonald's in the Bronx, police say.
It happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on 2516 White Plains Rd. in Allerton.
A 12-year-old was shot in the left thigh and back and a 13-year-old was shot in the left leg. They were both taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description at this time.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.
