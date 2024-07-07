2 children shot inside McDonald's in the Bronx

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two children were shot inside a McDonald's in the Bronx, police say.

It happened Saturday just before 10 p.m. on 2516 White Plains Rd. in Allerton.

A 12-year-old was shot in the left thigh and back and a 13-year-old was shot in the left leg. They were both taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene. Police do not have a description at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

