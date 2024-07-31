Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Adams to discuss success of recent marijuana busts

MOTT HAVE, the Bronx (WABC) -- New York City's crackdown on illegal marijuana shops has closed 700 stores in the last three months.

Several high-profile busts were executed in recent weeks but according to police, there is still a long way to go. Officials estimate that there are thousands of illegal shops across the five boroughs.

Stores across New York City have been emptied and had signs plastered saying no one is allowed to go inside.

A social club in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx was raided and a massive stash of cash and pot was uncovered.

Authorities say they found $10 million worth of illegal drugs and that the location was a packaging and distributing site.

Also earlier this month, $3 million in illegal weed was seized from two other shops in the Bronx. Two employees were arrested

In these cases, community complaints alerted authorities.

The city estimates that close to 2,900 illegal shops have popped up throughout the city and until recently, regulations only allowed the state office of Cannabis Management were able to go after the illegal shops.

About 60 licensed weed shops are operating throughout the city and many of their businesses are hurt by the illegal shops.

ALSO READ: Tips to reduce or eliminate credit card fees and save money

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips and tricks to reduce or eliminate credit card fees and save money.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.