Suspect arrested in attack on off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx set to be arraigned in court

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Taveon Hargrove, the second suspect in the beating of an off-duty NYPD police officer during a robbery, has returned to the Bronx and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The two suspects accused of pummeling the officer in an assault and robbery were indicted by a grand jury in May.

The other suspect, Wayne Lucas, 23, was extradited from Virginia June 5 and arraigned on the indictment.

He pleaded not guilty inside a courtroom packed with police officers.

Lucas and his co-defendant, Taveon Hargrove, 23, were indicted for allegedly brutally beating an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx last month.

The attack was captured on surveillance video and prosecutors say it continued even after the two suspects realized their victim was a member of the NYPD.

Prosecutors say the suspects stole officer's wallet, phone and loaded service weapon. The 27-year-old victim was stomped in the head during the assault.

Officer Chowdhury Nafees was released from the hospital last week, but still faces a long road to recovery.

Both suspects were caught in Virginia. Lucas was wearing a wig as a disguise as he left a house in Richmond in an unsuccessful attempt to conceal his identity.

