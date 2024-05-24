Several suspects wanted in string of armed robberies inside Bronx Park

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is looking for several people connected to a string of gunpoint robberies all happening inside Bronx Park within the last three weeks.

Authorities say there have been four robberies, all taking place inside the park during the month of May.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say three suspects got into an argument with two teens, a 16-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl, and punched them in the face before taking off with their cell phones.

The victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Investigators say the group displayed guns and knives during three other robberies at the same location.

The first took place on May 4 around 10:30 p.m. A 21-year-old man was walking inside the park when he was approached by three men who robbed him of his cell phone, jacket and wallet containing about $95. He was uninjured.

The second incident happened two days later on May 6 around 8:45 p.m. A 26-year-old man was riding through the park when a group of four people stole his motor scooter at knifepoint with his cell phone attached. The victim was uninjured.

Then on May 12 around 9:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was robbed while standing inside the park. Two suspects approached him and flashed a gun. They stole the victim's cell phone and wallet, which contained credit cards and about $10. Fortunately, he was also uninjured.

Parkgoers say this is a large park, with some areas more secluded and isolated than others.

"There's benches down there but make sure that someone can see you, that you can yell for help or something like that," said resident Michele Jackson.

"If that's gonna happen I think officers should patrol this area so I know I'm safe with my kids here," said resident Lina Chapple.

Police have released images of three of the four suspects, who were wearing hoodies and masks when they struck. One of their faces was captured on camera.

No arrests have been made in connection to the robberies so far.

